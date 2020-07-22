Mona Bodiford Payne, age 99, a resident of Greenville, and a former resident of Sandy Ridge, was born on July 5, 1921 in Crenshaw County, Alabama where she grew up. She went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 11, 2020.

Mona was actively involved in her church and community. She was a member of Sandy Ridge Methodist Church all of her married life. She served as a Sunday school teacher, was a member of the choir where she loved to sing. She was President of the UMW for many years and served on several church committees. She devoted her time to her family and friends throughout her life. Mona was a member of the Eastern Star and held the position of Worthy Matron for many years. She stayed active and loved to dance until recent years.

Mona was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, John Shackelford “Shack” Payne Sr.; her father Mack Dowell Bodiford and mother, Lonia Belle Spradley Bodiford Strickland; sisters, Mary Lou Cauthen, Dorothy Hahn, Helen Vaughan; brothers, Mack Otis Bodiford, Laris Bodiford, Conrad Bodiford; great-grandson, Joseph Aaron Savigano.

Mona is survived by her five children, John Shackelford “Shacky” Payne Jr., Linda (Carl) Kuykendall, Leta (Ren) Heartsill, Danny (Tammy) Payne, Charlotte (Donnie) Hamff; grandchildren, Nicole Aaron, Nakia Gelsinger, Richard Payne, Tarina Moores, Britain Till, Kaila Thomas; eight great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Pall bearers were Adam Moores, Richard Payne, Richie Payne, Britain Till, Chase Gelsinger, Steven Thomas.

Services were held in the Chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home on Friday, July 17, at 2 p.m. with Reverend Tom Crenshaw officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

