On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

This week I will discuss the placekickers at the University of Alabama from 2010-19.

Jeremy Shelly (2010-12) had 51 attempts in 2010. He made 50 which equals to a 98% average. In 2011, he had 54 attempts and made 52 for 96%. In 2012, he had 69 attempts and made 69 for 100%.

In 2010, Shelley had 16 field goal attempts and made 12 for 63.9%. In 2011, he had 27 field goal attempts and made 21 for 77.8%. In 2012, he had 20 field goal attempts and made 15 for 75%.

Cade Foster (2013) had 65 PAT attempts and made 65 for 100%. He had 17 field goal attempts and made 12 for 70.6%.

Adam Griffin (2014-16) had 54 PAT attempts in 2014 and made 54 for 98.1%. In 2015, he had 63 attempts and made 63 for 100%. In 2016 he had 67 attempts and made 66 for 98.5%.

In 2014, he had 19 field goal attempts and made 12 for 12 63.2%. In 2015, he had 33 attempts and made 23 for 69.7%. In 2016 he had 28 attempts and made 21 for 75%.

Andy Pappanastos (2017) was a transfer from Ole Miss. He made 50 of 56 PAT’s for 100%. He had 25 field goal attempts and made 18 for 72%.

Joseph Bulavos (2018-19) had 81 PAT attempts in 2018 and made 75 for 92.6%. In 2019, he had 61 attempts and made 59 for 96.7%.

In 2018, he had 18 field goal attempts and made 14 for 77.8%. In 2019, he had 11 attempts and made 8 for 72.7%.

Shelley (2011) and Bulavos (2018) had the best percentage on field goals at 77.8%. Overall Jeremy Shelley was the best kicker of the decade.