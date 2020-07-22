Run-off results from July 14

| | 0

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

 

On Tuesday, July 14, Butler County, along with the State of Alabama held its Primary Run-off Election.

Statewide, more than 626,500 Alabamians participated in the election. Of the state’s voter eligible population, 17.36% voted.

For Butler County, 2343 votes were cast from a registered voter’s list of over 14,000 equating to 16.73%. There were 129 absentee ballots cast.

Butler County unofficial results:

United States Senator (R)

Jeff Sessions      36.95%  861

Tommy Tuberville            63.05%  1,469

United States Representative, 2nd Congressional District (R)

Jeff Coleman     44.63%  1,026

Barry Moore      55.37%  1,273

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2 (R)

Beth Kellum       62.36%  1,284

Will Smith            37.64%  775

Statewide unofficial results:

United States Senator (R)

Jeff Sessions      39.26%  215,831

Tommy Tuberville            60.74%  333,890

United States Representative, 2nd Congressional District (R)

Jeff Coleman     39.55%  34,102

Barry Moore      60.45     52,116

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2 (R)

Beth Kellum       56.15%  269,460

Will Smith            43.85%  210,473

 

Posted in News

