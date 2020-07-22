Run-off results from July 14

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Tuesday, July 14, Butler County, along with the State of Alabama held its Primary Run-off Election.

Statewide, more than 626,500 Alabamians participated in the election. Of the state’s voter eligible population, 17.36% voted.

For Butler County, 2343 votes were cast from a registered voter’s list of over 14,000 equating to 16.73%. There were 129 absentee ballots cast.

Butler County unofficial results:

United States Senator (R)

Jeff Sessions 36.95% 861

Tommy Tuberville 63.05% 1,469

United States Representative, 2nd Congressional District (R)

Jeff Coleman 44.63% 1,026

Barry Moore 55.37% 1,273

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2 (R)

Beth Kellum 62.36% 1,284

Will Smith 37.64% 775

Statewide unofficial results:

United States Senator (R)

Jeff Sessions 39.26% 215,831

Tommy Tuberville 60.74% 333,890

United States Representative, 2nd Congressional District (R)

Jeff Coleman 39.55% 34,102

Barry Moore 60.45 52,116

Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2 (R)

Beth Kellum 56.15% 269,460

Will Smith 43.85% 210,473