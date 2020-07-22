Run-off results from July 14
BY BRUCE BRANUM
The Greenville Standard
On Tuesday, July 14, Butler County, along with the State of Alabama held its Primary Run-off Election.
Statewide, more than 626,500 Alabamians participated in the election. Of the state’s voter eligible population, 17.36% voted.
For Butler County, 2343 votes were cast from a registered voter’s list of over 14,000 equating to 16.73%. There were 129 absentee ballots cast.
Butler County unofficial results:
United States Senator (R)
Jeff Sessions 36.95% 861
Tommy Tuberville 63.05% 1,469
United States Representative, 2nd Congressional District (R)
Jeff Coleman 44.63% 1,026
Barry Moore 55.37% 1,273
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2 (R)
Beth Kellum 62.36% 1,284
Will Smith 37.64% 775
Statewide unofficial results:
United States Senator (R)
Jeff Sessions 39.26% 215,831
Tommy Tuberville 60.74% 333,890
United States Representative, 2nd Congressional District (R)
Jeff Coleman 39.55% 34,102
Barry Moore 60.45 52,116
Court of Criminal Appeals Judge, Place 2 (R)
Beth Kellum 56.15% 269,460
Will Smith 43.85% 210,473