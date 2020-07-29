Glasglow Stewart Adams, 91, of Greenville, Alabama died Friday, July 17, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services for Mr. Adams were held Monday, July 20, at 2 p.m., in the Chapel at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Rev. Watson Wasden officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Magnolia Cemetery in Greenville.

Stewart Adams worked at Boss Manufacturing Company for 35 years. He was a member of Antioch East Baptist Church. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Southern Care Hospice for the kind and caring service.

Mr. Adams was preceded in death by three brothers; Rufus Adams, Leon Adams and Raymond Adams; and his parents, Colvin Wood Adams and Effie Lee Adams.

Survivors include: wife, of 72 years Betty Adams; daughters, Dianne Tolbert of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. and Cheryl Lurie of Dothan; grandchildren, Kim Byrne (Robert) of Orlando, Fla., Jay Lurie (McCall) of Nashville; great grandchildren, Evan Byrne, Emmalyn Byrne, Anne Reagan Lurie, and Maggie Lurie.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Antioch East Cemetery Fund or First Baptist Church of Greenville.