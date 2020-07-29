Mobile hotspots planned for BCSS students

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Butler County School System (BCSS) plans to provide internet access to students by installing mobile hotspots on school buses.

According to BCSS Superintendent Joe Eiland, the funds will come from the Governor’s Emergency Relief Fund (GEER).

GEER is an emergency block grant authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

It was designed to enable governors to decide how to best meet the needs of students, schools, and other education related organizations.

Approximately $48.8 million has been allocated to Alabama.

The installation of the hotspots should only take a couple of days, according to Eiland.

There are 36 buses, which run routes to pick up students, with an extra 12 buses as spares. The route buses will be parked at the homes of bus drivers in the various communities of Butler County after routes have been run.

The extra 12 buses will be parked in places without internet access as determined by Camellia Communications.

Students will have to drive or be driven to buses to use the hotspots for uploading coursework and downloading lessons.

Students and parents that choose virtual learning will also have free use of the schools’ WIFI.