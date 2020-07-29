On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

The decade of 2010-2019 was an amazing run for the University of Alabama football team.

Alabama’s record was 125-15. The had an average of 12.5 wins and 1.5 wins. Entering the 2010 season, Alabama had won the 2009 National Championship.

Alabama beat Texas 37-21. It was their first National Championship since 1992.

Alabama returned eight starters on offense and two on defense. Alabama was preseason number one by the Associated Press.

Alabama opened the 2010 season on Sept. 4 versus San Jose State and won 48-3. Alabama outgained San Jose State 591 yards to 175 yards.

On Sept. 11 versus Penn State, Alabama won 27-11. The game was on ESPN at night and ESPN Game Day was there.

On Sept. 18, Alabama rolled over Duke 62-13 on ABC-TV. Trent Richardson returned a kickoff for 96 yards and a touchdown.

On Sept. 25 vs. Arkansas, Alabama came from behind to win 24-20. I attended the game with Miss Kathy. The Tide trailed 20-7 at the half. It was a great comeback win.

On Oct 2, Alabama beat Florida 31-6 on Prime Time on CBS. C.J. Mosely intercepted a pass in end zone and returned it for a touchdown.

On Oct. 10, South Caroline beat Alabama 35-21. It was the Tide’s first loss since the 2009 Sugar Bowl. Their 19 game streak was broken. SC Quarterback Stephen Garcia was 17-20 with one interception. He threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns.

On Oct. 16 Alabama beat Ole Miss 23-10 on ESPN2.

On Oct 23, the Tide defeated the Tennessee Vols 41-10 on ESPN.

On Oct. 30, Alabama lost to LSU 24-21. It was an afternoon game on CBS.

On Nov. 13, Alabama beat Mississippi State on ESPN. Alabama allowed 149 yards rushing and registered five sacks and two interceptions. The game was on ESPN2.

On Nov. 18, the Tide beat Georgia State 63-7. It was Thursday night game on ESPNU. C.J. Moseley returned an interception for touchdown and blocked a punt for touchdown.

On Oct. 26, Alabama was defeated by Auburn 28-27. The game was played on Friday afternoon on CBS. Alabama jumped out to 24-0 lead and blew a couple more scoring opportunities.

Cam Newton led Auburn to the win.

On Jan. 1, 2011 at the Capital One Bowl, Alabama beat Michigan State 49-7. Alabama held Michigan State to 48 minus yards rushing, which set a bowl record.

Alabama’s stats in four offensive categories for the 2010 season were:

Scoring offense 35.7, SEC #3, National #18; Rushing offense 182.92, SEC #5, National #30; Passing offense 261.2, SEC #3, National #27; and Total offense 444.1, SEC #3, National #22.

The stats of four defensive categories were:

Scoring defense 13.5, SEC #1, National (T) #3; Rushing defense 110.15, SEC #2, National #10; Passing Defense 176.2, SEC #3, National #13; and Total defense 286.4, SEC #1, National #5.

This was a young talented team with a total of 26 players drafted.

Next week the 2011 team.