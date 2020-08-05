Deputy Eric Spencer Jackson, 50, a resident of Fort Deposit, passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

A graveside service was held on Wednesday, July 29, at 10 a.m. at Sunrise Memorial Park with Brother Bruce Coker and Brother Steve Smith officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Visitation will be Tuesday, July 28, from 5-7 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home. A second visitation will be Wednesday, July 29, from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

A graduate of the Mobile Police Academy in 1993, Eric served the public from 1992 until his death. He served with the Mobile Police Department from 1992 until 1996, where he left to join a private security firm. After leaving the security firm, he served as a deputy with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office as well as an officer with the Fort Deposit and Georgiana police departments.

Deputy Jackson was not only a member of law enforcement; he was a minister to all. He was a chaplain for Alacare Home Health & Hospice from 2016-18 and SouthernCare Hospice from November 2018 until his death.

His mother, Sandra Jackson, preceded Mr. Jackson in death.

Survivors include his wife, Vickie Jackson; daughter, Rachael Jackson; son, Spencer Jackson; father, Dewey “Jack” Jackson; brother, Danny (Angela) Jackson; brother-in-law, Ed (Leslie) Williamson; nephews, David Jackson, Drew Williamson, and niece, Caroline Williamson.

Eric and Vickie were married on Sept. 12, 1992. He attended Southwestern Theological Seminary in Dallas-Fort Worth from 1996 until 2000. While attending, he worked at a private security firm and pastored Dobbs Valley Baptist Church for one year. After graduating from seminary, he became pastor at Bethel Baptist Church in Fort Deposit in 2000 where he served for 10 years.

He then became pastor of New Home Baptist Church in Titus where he served from 2010-12. In 2012, he moved to Fort Deposit to plant Lifeline Church in Greenville, which pastored until his death.

Eric was a prime example of a servant’s heart. His walk with God and his service to the public never wavered; they were hand-in-hand. He was a great encourager, a man of his word and a man that will be terribly missed.

Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God. – Matthew 5:9

