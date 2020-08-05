Municipal elections upcoming

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Aug. 25, municipal elections in Butler County will be held. Runoffs are set for Oct. 6.

For the City of Greenville, Mayor Dexter McLendon has opposition from Kenneth Crum. District 3 incumbent Tommy Ryan faces Joseph West and District 4 incumbent Jimmy Lawson faces Jae’Ques Brown.

Council members Bryan Reynolds, Ed Sims, and Boris Thigpen ran unopposed.

In the City of Georgiana, Mayor Jerome Antone has opposition from Franklin Betterton.

In District 1 Bernard Rudolph faces Robin McCombs. In District 2, Larry Rudolph ran unopposed. In District 3, incumbent Melvin Brewer, Carnell Littles, and Jacqueline Gandy face off. In District 4, Darlene Busky ran unopposed. In District 5, incumbent Johnny Mack Colvin faces Tuwanna Whittle.

Town of McKenzie Mayor Lester Odom has opposition from Tammy Armstrong Bush. Council members Betty Brown, Lori Brown, Greg Lampley, Jackie Davison and Haleigh Taunton will all be returning to serve their districts.

According to the Alabama League of Municipalities’ (ALM), “Polls will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and no write-in votes are allowed. The new term will start on Nov. 2.”

For the municipal elections, the deadline to register to vote is Aug. 10, and the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Aug. 20.

Municipal voters will be allowed to check off on their absentee application, “I have a physical illness or infirmity which prevents my attendance at the polls (ID REQUIRED).”

All municipal clerks and other election officials in the state were directed to follow the order.

State law indicates candidates for municipal elections “shall be a resident and qualified elector of the city or town at the time they qualify to run for office and shall reside within the limits of the city or town during the term of office.”

To vote, a person must have resided within the municipality for at least 30 days prior to the election.

A candidate must live in the municipality and any district for at least 90 days prior to the election.