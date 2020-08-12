1st mural project just the start

Greenville’s first downtown mural project, which is located on the wall of Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center, is complete, thanks to local artist and hometown business owner, Stacey Edwards and some local sponsors.

The mural features colorful flowers that the city is known for – Camellias – “The Camellia City” as well as an inspirational message “Share the Love.”

Edwards said her design was based on Greenville’s flower, the Camellia. “Greenville is known as the ‘Camellia City’ and I wanted to create a modern interpretation of that southern symbol.”

The Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce worked with local businesses and individuals to secure sponsorships which funded the paint and materials for the project.

The gracious sponsors for this mural are: Camellia Communications, Butler County Commission for Economic Development, Dr. Jean Thompson, and Greenville Paint.

And, of course, this project was made possible with the creative design work by Stacey Edwards, who has graciously donated her time and talents (all by herself) to make this beautiful display a reality.

“This beautiful mural is a reminder of how amazing our city is and how awesome the citizens of the community are ….also, it’s a reminder that although things are a bit dim right now in light of the unknowns still surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic – The Camellia City is full of so much beauty, happiness and love,” said Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tracy Salter.

Edwards said that she was excited to help start the city’s downtown mural trail to remind locals and visitors of the Camellia City’s rich and creative culture.

“The arts have always been valued here in Greenville, and I wanted to play my part in bringing that into the forefront of people’s minds. Art matters and seeing the reactions from people, I know they think so too. It’s a powerful way to communicate,” said Edwards.

The Chamber of Commerce is currently working on securing additional funding for two more murals in downtown Greenville and hopes to move forward within the next few months.

Salter said that an official community unveiling and celebration of the “Share the Love” mural is set to take place at the site of the mural (107 Caldwell Street) on Monday, August 17 at 4 p.m.