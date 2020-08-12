Greenville Chevrolet begins expansion

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Dirt is already moving at the sight of the Greenville Chevrolet’s expansion dealership which will sell Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, and Ram vehicles.

According to Chevrolet Dealer Principal Charles Haigler, the new dealership is expected to be complete in January 2021.

It will employ between 20-25 new jobs within the first year and will also have a full service department. He estimated the project will be a $2.7 million investment by completion.

Haigler gave an estimate that between both dealerships there will be upwards of 300 vehicles in stock. He also noted that 68% of Greenville Chevrolet’s business comes from outside of Greenville.

Haigler also expressed his thanks for Greenville Mayor Dexter McLendon’s and the city councils support.

McLendon stated, “This new dealership is going to be a good thing for Greenville. It will attract potential customers that don’t want to drive to Montgomery or Troy.”

The new dealership is located off Interstate 65 next to the Hampton Inn and two doors down from the recently renovated Greenville Chevrolet.