Mrs. Joanne Grant, 63, of Georgiana passed away at her home on August 7, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Wendy Ward (Byron); grandchildren, Keith Hilliker II, Joseph Hilliker, Kayla Ward, Erica Ward, and Braxton Ward; niece, Misty and Christopher Owens; and great-niece Kalease Owens.

She was preceded by her husband Royal Ray; her parents Ralph and Eunice Newsom; and sister Peggy Owens.

Mrs. Grant was a proud nurse, working in nursing for over 25+ years. She loved animals and Alabama football. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and aunt and will be greatly missed.