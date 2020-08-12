Ms. Lori Kaye Boswell, 54, of Georgiana passed away on August 8, 2020 at her home in Georgiana.

She is survived by her two children, Jeremy Norrell (Caitlin) and Jason Norrell (Tori); grandchildren, Lauren, Ryder, Aubrie Norrell; sisters, Linda Dansavage (Bob) and Lisa Boutwell (Tony); her partner, Ed Cartwright; nieces and nephews, Nick Russell, Caty Dansavage, Drew Dansavage, Kathrine Dansavage Schirria, and Kris Dolberry; and her Chihuahua Zoey.

She was preceded in death by her parents W.F. Boswell and Alma E. Burns Boswell.

Ms. Boswell loved going to the beach. She loved fishing and loved to care for animals. She was a great cook. She was kindhearted, funny, and had an amazing selfless spirit. She was a loving mother and sister and will be greatly missed.