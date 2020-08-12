On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Today I will discuss the University of Alabama’s 2012 football team.

The Tide finished the 2011 season as BCS National Champions defeating LSU 21-0 in New Orleans.

Alabama lost to LSU in the regular season game 9-6 in overtime. Oklahoma State then lost to unranked Iowa State to open the door for Alabama.

Alabama held LSU to 92 yards total offense. Alabama entered the 2012 season ranked No. 2 behind Southern Cal.

Alabama had 12 returning starters and were a favorite to win the SEC Western Division and SEC overall and were contender for the National Championship.

There were 31 selections of Alabama players for national awards, some on several watch lists.

Awards: CHUCK BEDNARIK – Nico Johnson, Robert Lester, C J Mosley and Jesse Williams; BUTKUS – Johnson and Mosley; WALTER CAMP – Barrett Jones and A J McCarron; LOU GROZA – Jeremy Shelley; LOMBARDI – D J Fluker, Johnson, Jones, Mosley, Chance Warmack, and J. Williams; JOHN MACKEY – Michael Williams; MAXWELL – Eddie Lacey and McCarron; BRONKO NAUGURKSI – Johnson, Lester, Dee Milliner, Mosley and J Williams; DAVEY O’BRIEN – A J McCarron; OUTLAND – Fluker, Jones, Warmack and J Williams; RIMINGTON – Jones; JIM THORPE – Lester; DOAK WALKER – Eddie Lacey.

Alabama had two coaching changes on the staff. Doug Nussmier was quarterback/offensive coordinator. Jim McElwaine left to become head coach at Colorado State. Lance Thompson as defensive line coach replaced Bo Davis.

Alabama had a total of 28 players drafted by the NFL. Nine seniors were drafted; Dee Milliner, Chance Warmack, D J Fluker, Eddie Lacey, Nico Johnson, Barrett Jones, Jesse Williams, Quinton Dial and Michael Williams.

Schedule and scores:

9-1, Michigan (8) 41-14 Dallas; 9-8, Western Kentucky 35-0; 9-15, Arkansas 52-0; 9-22, FAU 40-7; 9-29, Ole Miss 33-14; 10-13, Missouri 42-10; 10-20, Tennessee 44-13; 10-27, Miss State 38-7; 11-3, LSU 21-17; 11-10, Texas A&M 24-29; 11-17, Western Carolina 49-0; 11-24, Auburn 49-0, 12-1, Georgia in Atlanta 32-28, 1-7, and Notre Dame in Miami 42-14.

Defensively Alabama was No. 1 in total defense, scoring and rushing, and 7th in passing defense.

Offensively, the Tide was 12th in scoring, 16th in rushing, 75th passing, and 31st overall. A J McCarron was number one in pass efficiency.

Post Season honors: Barrett Jones won the Rimington and William V.Campbell Trophy and was named as the Academic All-America of The Year.

Defensive coordinator Kirby Smart was named AFCA FBS Assistant Coach of The Year. Five players were named to various All-America Teams.

Consensuses were Barrett Jones and C J Mosely. Unanimous were Dee Milliner, Chance Warmack, and D J Fluker.

ALL SEC 1st Team were Eddie Lacey, Barrett Jones, Chance Warmack, D J Fluker C J Mosley and Dee Milliner. 2nd Team was A J McCarron, D J Fluker (AP), and Jesse Williams.

Next week I will cover the 2013 team.