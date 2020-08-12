Zaxby’s set to open Aug. 24

The long awaited opening of Zaxby’s in Greenville is almost here. Around four years ago, the first rumors of Zaxby’s coming to town started. It was not until a property was located for the restaurant that there was finally a sigh of relief. Expectations are high for the business’ success. On Aug. 24, at 9:30 a.m. there will be a Grand Opening Ceremony at Zaxyb’s and then at 10 a.m. the restaurant will open. The community is invited to attend the ceremony. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)