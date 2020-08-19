Fish advisories in effect

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Several waterbodies of interest to local fisherman have been listed in the “Alabama Fish Consumption Advisories 2020” document released in July by the Alabama Department of Health (ADHP).

Anglers in Region 4 and 5, which includes Butler County as well as surrounding areas, need to be aware that several species of fish have been listed for limited consumption or ‘Do Not Eat Any’ in those waterbodies.

Alabama issues three types of advisories for specific fish species in defined areas of lakes and streams.

A ‘no limit advisory’ is for water bodies where fish were analyzed and found to contain no contaminants at levels that require posting. Fish can be consumed with no restriction.

A ‘limited consumption advisory’ states women of reproduction age and children less than 15 years old should avoid eating certain fish from these areas. Other people should limit consumption of the particular species based off the advisory.

A ‘no consumption advisory’ recommends everyone avoid eating the named species of fish in the defined area.

Region 5 advisories include:

Persimmon Creek in Butler County, all fish species should not be eaten due to high levels of mercury in fish samples. Samples were taken at AL Hwy 106 west of Georgiana.

Conecuh River in Escambia County, channel catfish is listed as two meals a month and largemouth bass as do not eat any because of mercury. Samples were taken at AL/FL state line.

Gantt Reservoir in Covington County, channel catfish is listed as two meals a month and largemouth bass as do not eat any because of mercury. Samples were taken lake wide.

Patsaliga Creek in Covington County, channel catfish is listed as two meals a month and largemouth bass as do not eat any because of mercury. Samples were taken at Patsaliga Creek embayment.

Point A Reservoir in Covington County, channel catfish is listed as one meal a month and largemouth bass as do not eat any because of mercury. Samples were taken at lower reservoir dam forebay.

For reducing consumption risks avoid eating fish under advisory, keep and eat smaller fish, eat fillets and cut away fatty tissue, grill or broil fish fillets.

Remember mercury is stored in muscle and cannot be removed by cutting away fat or by broiling or grilling.

The annual advisory was created by ADHP, in cooperation with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

The advisory can be found at https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/tox/assets/al-fish-advisory-2020.pdf.

For more information and advice visit https://www.alabamapublichealth.gov/tox/fish-advisories.html.