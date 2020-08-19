Graveside service for Mrs. Jerrydee Mosley Crenshaw, 89, of Georgiana was held at 2 p.m. on Thursday Aug. 13, 2020 at Union Cemetery with Bro. Andy officiating. Mrs. Crenshaw passed away at her home on Tuesday.

She is survived by her children, Thomas Crenshaw (Margie), James Crenshaw, and Ricky Crenshaw (Kim); son-in-law, Howard Lofton; seven grandchildren, Terri Babin (Justin), Debbie Betterton (Shannon), Jeff Crenshaw (Tracey), Jeannie Jackson (Kenneth), April Holifield (Jeff), Stephen Lofton (Tracey), J. Crenshaw; nineteen great grandchildren; eight great-great grandchildren; and siblings, Patricia Sexton, Elmore Mosley, Rita McDonald, and Jane Cox; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband over 57 years, Thomas J. Crenshaw; her parents, Aubrey and Ellen Mosley; daughters, Peggy Lofton and Shirley Crenshaw; and daughter-in-law Jackie Crenshaw; and great-great grandchild Paisley Hudson.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Southern Care Hospice.

Her journey began on Dec. 21, 1930 in Georgiana. Jerrydee married her loving husband Thomas on Sept. 6, 1947. They resided in Georgiana until 1952, then settled down in Gulf Shores, living in the Gulf State Park for over 41 years. Jerrydee was employed at Vanity Fair – Robertsdale as a Lace Burner and later employed at the State Park and other community services. After retirement, Jerrydee and Thomas moved back home to Georgiana where she thoroughly enjoyed raising her family.

Jerrydee was the glue to our family. She was a strong determined woman who would do anything she could for her loved ones. She was always encouraging, positive, and smiling with her family as well as anyone she’d meet. She was definitely one of the kindest souls you’d ever meet.

Let us not forget her little furbaby Brownie, who loved her as much as she loved him.

Jerrydee is now with the love of her life, Thomas and has ended her life’s journey. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother/GG and will be greatly missed.