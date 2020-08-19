Funeral service for Mr. Norvil Wade Salter, 75, of McKenzie was held at Johnson Funeral Home at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020 with Elder Steve Tolbert officiating.

Burial followed at Bushfield Cemetery (Bethel Primitive Baptist Church). The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday night at the funeral home. Mr. Salter passed away on Thursday at his home.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Joyce Rainer Salter; his children, Connery Salter (Paula), Missy Gomes (Manny), and Brandon Salter; grandchildren, Justin Riley (Jennifer), Amanda Riley (Robert), Rachel Lee (Jacob), Ashley Riley, Nathanael Salter, Hannah Salter, and Lissa Gomes; great grandchildren, Willis Riley, Fischer Lee, and Pearson Riley; mother, Jeanette Salter; siblings, Donald Salter (Mickey), Shelia Stayrook, Genie Sullivan (Bruce), Charlotte Mancil (Wendell), Bruce Salter (Julie), and Tina Daw (Jerry); several nieces and nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Norvil David Salter; and brother, Gordon Salter.

Mr. Salter was a boilermaker/welder by trade for most of his life and was considered to be a highly skilled welder. He worked for Boilermakers Union Local 112 out of Mobile, AL. He was a Primitive Baptist Church member and served as a Deacon for numerous years. He served in the United States Air Force for two years.

He was an avid Alabama Fan. He was talented in grafting trees and sketching people and buildings. In his younger years, he loved to quail hunt and going fishing. He was a loving husband, supportive father, and a wonderful grandfather.