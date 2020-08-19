Old Time Farm Day Oct. 31

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Old Time Farm Day will return this year on Saturday, October 31, at Farm Day Hill located at 2828 Sandcut Road,

Members have been working throughout the year to have a successful event, including attractions, demonstrations, activities and vendors.

Old Time Farm Day was born to preserve and maintain our agricultural heritage by demonstrating life on the farm – the way it used to be.

One of its missions is to bring agriculture to life so children can appreciate the farm to table process, let them see where milk comes from, let them understand that before food hits the grocery store, and how a farmer plowed a field to start the growing process.

They invite visitors of all ages to see and experience what farm life was like in older times.

It is a place where you watch a blacksmith at work, see how cane syrup was made, witness horse and mule plowing.

There’s a grist mill, saw mill, antique tractors, hay bailing, and much more. Visitors can even participate in some activities.

You can even milk a cow and the ‘yungins’ can participate in the pedal tractor race. Visitors are often found standing around the wood stove in the cabin with their coffee or down by the cane mill sipping the cane ‘squeezins’.

Old Time Farm Day is held every year on the last Saturday of October; from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is $2 for students and $3 for adults, and there will be door prizes.

For more information, call Carey Thompson at 334-382-2295 or Rusty Parrish at 334-304-5506. Vendors call Carolyn Thompson at 334-382-2295. There will be tables with chairs available for lunch. No alcohol, coolers, four wheelers, or golf carts are allowed. Come join the fun.