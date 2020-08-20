Courthouse closed tomorrow

An email from the Butler County Commission announced the Butler County Courthouse will be closed Friday, August 21 and the Circuit Clerk’s Office will remain closed for 14 days.

All other offices plan to reopen Monday, August 24.

The email states,

“Good afternoon, All

Due to an employee testing positive for COVID 19, the Butler County Courthouse will be closed Friday, August 21, 2020 for a deep cleaning & sanitizing.

With the exception of the Butler County Circuit Clerk’s Office which will remain closed for 14 days, all the offices in the Butler County Courthouse shall plan to reopen Monday, August 24, 2020.

If you should have questions, please do not hesitate to call or email me.

Sincerely,

Diane Kilpatrick, County Administrator

Butler County Commission”