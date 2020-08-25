Unofficial municipal election results in Butler County

| | 0

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

 

Municipal election results are in for Greenville, Georgiana, and McKenzie.

 

For Greenville elections, unofficial vote totals are as follows:

Mayor

Dexter McLendon           1349

Kenneth Crum  1008

District 3

Joseph West      268

Tommy Ryan      261

District 4

Jae’Ques Brown               224

Jimmy Lawson   158

 

For Georgiana elections, unofficial vote totals are as follows:

Mayor

Franklin Betterton           322

Jerome Antone                165

District 1

Robin McCombs               52

Bernard Rudolph              47

District 3

Melvin Brewer  23

Carnell Littles     23

Jacqueline Gandy            19

District 4

Johnny Mack Colvin        70

Tuwanna Whittle             38

 

For McKenzie election, unofficial vote totals are as follows:

Lester Odom      94

Tammy Armstrong Bush               58

 

The elections will not be certified until early next week.

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment