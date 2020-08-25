Unofficial municipal election results in Butler County

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Municipal election results are in for Greenville, Georgiana, and McKenzie.

For Greenville elections, unofficial vote totals are as follows:

Mayor

Dexter McLendon 1349

Kenneth Crum 1008

District 3

Joseph West 268

Tommy Ryan 261

District 4

Jae’Ques Brown 224

Jimmy Lawson 158

For Georgiana elections, unofficial vote totals are as follows:

Mayor

Franklin Betterton 322

Jerome Antone 165

District 1

Robin McCombs 52

Bernard Rudolph 47

District 3

Melvin Brewer 23

Carnell Littles 23

Jacqueline Gandy 19

District 4

Johnny Mack Colvin 70

Tuwanna Whittle 38

For McKenzie election, unofficial vote totals are as follows:

Lester Odom 94

Tammy Armstrong Bush 58

The elections will not be certified until early next week.