Unofficial municipal election results in Butler County
BY BRUCE BRANUM
The Greenville Standard
Municipal election results are in for Greenville, Georgiana, and McKenzie.
For Greenville elections, unofficial vote totals are as follows:
Mayor
Dexter McLendon 1349
Kenneth Crum 1008
District 3
Joseph West 268
Tommy Ryan 261
District 4
Jae’Ques Brown 224
Jimmy Lawson 158
For Georgiana elections, unofficial vote totals are as follows:
Mayor
Franklin Betterton 322
Jerome Antone 165
District 1
Robin McCombs 52
Bernard Rudolph 47
District 3
Melvin Brewer 23
Carnell Littles 23
Jacqueline Gandy 19
District 4
Johnny Mack Colvin 70
Tuwanna Whittle 38
For McKenzie election, unofficial vote totals are as follows:
Lester Odom 94
Tammy Armstrong Bush 58
The elections will not be certified until early next week.