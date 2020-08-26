BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

High school football is back and though fan turnout was not quite as expected due to rain there was good attendance at the local games this past Friday.

Greenville High School and Georgiana School were the only varsity football teams to have games this week.

Greenville High School

The Greenville varsity football team won Friday’s home non-conference game against the Hillcrest Jaguars of Evergreen by a score of 15-0.

It was back and forth all night as both teams threatened several times deep in enemy territory but Greenville High came away with the successes in the red zone.

In the second quarter, Tiger Jacob Foster scored on a 30-yard run and then again in the fourth quarter on a three-yard run to give Greenville the win. Foster gained 120 yards on 14 rushes against Hillcrest.

Greenville’s game against the Mattie T. Blount Leopards this Friday has been cancelled. They will next play the Charles Henderson Trojans in Troy.

The game is set for Thursday, September 3, to accommodate disinfection procedures before the Troy University Trojan’s first game against the La-Monroe Warhawks.

Georgiana School

The Georgiana Panthers lost their first regular season game in a route with the Lanett Panthers winning 47-0.

Played mostly in light rain the Jaguars accomplished all their scoring in the first half.

Georgiana’s game against the New Brockton Gamecocks this Friday has been cancelled. They will next travel to play the Pleasant Home Eagles on Friday, September 4.

Fort Dale Academy

FDA had an off week. They will play at home this Friday against the Jackson Academy Eagles.

McKenzie

McKenzie had an off week. The will travel this week to play the Marengo Panthers