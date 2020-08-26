JAMES PAGE

James “Jim” Page, 92, of Tampa, Fla., went home to be with the Lord August 14, 2020. He was born August 30, 1927, to the late Wiley Curtis and Anna Vera Page.

He is survived by his only daughter, Susan Aicher, Lady Lake, Fla.; sister, Maxine Lewis, Greenville; niece, Teri Porter, Clearwater, Fla.; and much extended family in his home state of Alabama.

He is preceded in death by his spouse of almost 40 years, Noel Jean Page; step-son, John Gaddis; brother, Ralph Page; and sister Ouida Page Reid.

Jim was born in Garland where he graduated from McKenzie High School. He then attended and graduated from Business College in Mobile. He moved to Tampa and worked as a Claims Adjuster for Central Truck Lines from 1949-1988, when he retired.

Jim was a long time member of Manhattan Baptist Church, serving as both a Deacon and the Treasurer. He was a devoted Christian and loved the Lord with every fiber of his being.

From the time he was a boy, Jim loved to fish! He certainly enjoyed his time on many local lakes. He was also an avid golfer and took great pleasure in attending several Master’s Golf Tournaments in Augusta, Ga. with his best golfing buddies. Watching the Golf channel was one of his favorite pastimes in later years. He and Jean loved watching college football, especially the Alabama teams!

A visitation was held at 10 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 19, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E Lake Ave, Tampa, FL 33610. Interment followed at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park, Tampa.​

Donations in his honor can be made to Manhattan Baptist Church at 4300 S. Manhattan Ave. Tampa FL 33611