Kimberly Hope “Kim” Vickers, a resident of Trussville, passed away at Trussville Health & Rehab on Thursday, August 14, 2020.

Ms. Vickers is survived by her mother, Dena Vickers of Greenville; uncles, Fred Hyatt of Greenville, Johnny Hyatt of Greenville, and Ronald (Angie) Hyatt of Maryville, Tenn.; aunts, Ruth Luckie, Donna Bice, and Rebecca Herring all of Greenville.

Online condolences can be made at https://www.dunklinanddanielsfh.com/