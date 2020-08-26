Probate Judge to retire Aug. 31

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Butler County Probate Judge Steve Norman plans to officially retire on Monday, August 31.

He has been the probate judge of Butler County for 17 and one-half years, winning three elections after being appointed by Governor Don Seigelman. He replaced MacDonald Russell. The probate judge terms are set for six years.

Before being appointed, Norman served from 1995-2003 on the City Council Greenville for two and one-half terms. Before that he worked at Norman Motor Company for 28 years.

Norman has been President of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce, served on Greenville’s Planning Commission, Chairman of Butler County Water Supply District, and is currently Chairman of the Butler County Industrial Development Authority (BCIDA).

He has been active in the Ritz Theater and its productions and served on the South Central Mental Health Board (SCMHB) for 15 years. He currently serves as chairman of that Board.

Norman plans to continue serving as chairman of the SCMHB and the BCIDA.

He stated the probate judge job has been the best thing that ever happened in his professional career. “For me and my family it has been a blessing. It has been a good job and I’ve enjoyed it,” added Norman. He continued, “I love the people I work with and they are top shelf.”

“Working with the ladies in this office has been a pleasure. I have six people who work with me. Four of those were working in the office before I was appointed. They have been so good to me,” said Norman.

“This is the people’s office. They know it’s open and they walk in and talk to me when they don’t know where else to go. It’s a very gratifying job with a lot of responsibility,” he added.

“As for the administrative part, the ladies in the office handle 99% of those duties. The judicial part can be demanding because of difficult family situations or mental health issues.”

Norman said the most difficult part of the job is the election process. He is currently assisting the circuit clerks of Greenville, Georgiana, and McKenzie with their municipal elections.

He commended all the poll workers for their willingness to aid the election process during the coronavirus pandemic. “They are true patriots,” he said.

With the upcoming general election, Norman decided it was a good time to retire and let the new probate judge gain the experience of handling an election. He said, “I’m going to be here to assist in any way that they won’t me to if they want my help.”

Norman is 65 and has plans to play golf and keep playing music after retirement.

“It has been a great pleasure to serve the citizens of Butler County. It’s all I’ve done my whole life. They are a wonderful bunch of folks. They’ve been might good to me,” said Norman.

Governor Kay Ivey will appoint the new probate judge. If needed the Chief Justice of Alabama’s Supreme Court will name an interim replacement.