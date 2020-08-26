Sylvia Ann McGowin, 64, a resident of Chapman, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

A Graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 19, at Long Branch Cemetery, Red Level, Alabama with Rev. Dene McCoy and Rev. Randy Harvill officiating.

Ms. Sylvia Ann McGowin leaves behind a husband of 43 years, John Hugghins McGowin, Chapman, Alabama.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Elton Pete Booker of McKenzie, and Mary Rankin Booker, Whitwell, Tenn.; siblings, Billy Joe Booker and Linda Carol Potts, both of Chattanooga, Tenn.

Pallbearers: Trell Stuart, Travis Stuart, Tyler Stuart, Blaine Booker, Wil Booker, Rene Fischer.

