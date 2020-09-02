County teams get a break

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Of the three Butler County School System football teams, all received an unintentional week off this past Friday.

Greenville, Georgiana, and McKenzie’s games were cancelled due to coronavirus issues among the opposing teams.

The Greenville High Tigers (1-0) were supposed to travel and face the Blount Leopards. They next travel to face the Charles Henderson Trojans this Thursday.

The Trojans lost their season opener to Montgomery Catholic 27-13. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

The Georgiana Panthers (1-0) were supposed to travel and face the New Brockton Gamecocks. They next travel to face the Pleasant Home Eagles this Friday.

The Eagles lost their season opener to Straughn 36-0. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The McKenzie Tigers (0-1) were also supposed to travel this past Friday and face the Marengo Panthers. They have a home game against the Red Level Tigers this Friday. Red Level lost their season opener to Straughn 19-0. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.