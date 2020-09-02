Eagles fall to Jackson

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles hosted the Jackson Academy Eagles this past Friday and were handed a 41-8 loss.

Perhaps the strong rain storm that rolled through just before the game might have been an indicator of things to come.

It was a tough game for FDA as they were down three starters with at least one having been tested positive for the coronavirus and found themselves losing 28-0 at the half.

Jackson overpowered the young Eagles of Fort Dale from the start. In the second half, Jackson started replacing starting players with backups.

FDA proved resilient regardless and fought the whole game with a several notable plays.

They managed to keep Jackson’s scoring down to two touchdowns while avoiding a shutout by scoring a touchdown of their own and converting a two point conversation.

FDA travels to face the Knights of Tuscaloosa Academy this week. The Knights lost their season opener to Autauga Academy 15-7.