Gregory appointed Probate Judge

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Ann Steiner Gregory has been appointed by Governor Kay Ivey to fill the term of retired Butler County Probate Judge Steve Norman.

She was one of seven candidates from Butler County who applied for the office.

Norman’s official last day in office was August 31 and Gregory began her partial term on September 1.

Norman, after being appointed to Probate Judge by Governor Don Seigleman in January of 2003, was successfully elected three times in 2006, 2012, and 2018.

Gregory will serve out Norman’s current term which will end in 2024.

Gregory was Vice President for Community Neighbor Bank (CNB) in Greenville. She was an employee of CNB for 15 years.

She is a Greenville native and graduated from Greenville High School in 1997. She then attended and graduated from Huntingdon College in 2001 and received a BA in Business Administration.

“I am very appreciative for the faith Governor Kay Ivey has given me by appointing me to this office,” said Gregory.

“It will be a challenge but I’m looking forward to serving the public and the citizens of Butler County to the best of my ability as I have done for many years in banking,” she added.

She is married to Jason Gregory and they have three children, Amelia, Ceil, and Will.