Mr. Hervine Bedgood’s graveside service was held Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 12 noon from Bedgood Cemetery, Greenville, AL

He leaves to cherish his memories his three children: Earnestine Bickerstaff, Belvia (Herbert) Brown, Bernard (Mary) Bedgood all of Montgomery; a loving 100 year old sister of Merced, Calif., (9) grandchildren, (11) great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

The family is requesting in lieu of flowers donation can be made in Mr. Bedgood’s honor to Bethlehem Baptist Church 748 N. Bethlehem Rd Greenville, AL 36037.

Hudson Funeral Service directed.