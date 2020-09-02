Stinson claims Butler County DYW

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

This past Saturday afternoon Katelyn Stinson and Faith Lane were named 2021 Distinguished Young Woman (DYW) of Butler and Lowndes County Scholarship Program, respectively.

The scholarship program took place at the historic Ritz Theater in downtown Greenville with family, friends and others in attendance.

After several days of practice, all contestants vying for DYW gathered on stage to compete for both individual and overall winner.

For DYW of Butler County, the contestants included Katoria Bowen, Jess Causey, Ruth Anne Nimmer, and Katelyn Stinson who was named the winner.

For DYW of Lowndes County, Faith Lane was the only contestant and also winner.

Stinson is a senior at Greenville High School (GHS). Her career goal is to become a nurse practitioner and hopes to attend the University of Mobile. Among her honors and activities include Key Club, Diamond Dolls, Student Council, Yearbook staff, Tiger Rep, pageantry.

She also was named 2019 Miss Butler County Fair. Besides being an overall winner, Stinson won the Interview, Talent, and Self Expression scholarship categories.

She was the first GHS student to win DYW of Butler County in 21 years.

Faith Lane is a senior at Lowndes Academy. Her career goal is veterinary medicine and hopes to attend Auburn University. Among her honors and activities include basketball, tennis, volleyball, softball, Student Government associate treasurer, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Pep Club, and Bible Study Leader for 5th grade girls.

Jess Causey was named runner-up for DYW of Butler County and winner of categories for Scholastic and Fitness. Katoria Bowen won Spirit of DYW.

Stinson and Lane will compete in the DYW of Alabama.