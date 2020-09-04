Fire claims house on Kolb City Road

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

This afternoon around 2 p.m. an older home at 2073 Kolb City Road near Greenville caught fire as a result of an air conditioning window unit which had an electrical shortage.

The home, constructed mostly of heart pine, was engulfed in flames within a matter of minutes and was a total loss. All occupants were able to safely escape.

Liberty and Shackleville Volunteer Fire Departments along with the Greenville Fire Department raced to respond but due to the heart pine fueling the fire all firefighters could do was contain the fire.

Terry Brown, the owner of the property, said his daughter had just left the room where the A/C unit was located and not long after he smelled and noticed smoke.

By the time he looked in the room, fire was already climbing the walls and had made it to the attic.

According to Brown, his father bought the property in the 1970’s. Brown and his wife moved back to Greenville 10 years ago and had been living in the home for over a year.