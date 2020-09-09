County teams rule the week

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

This past week, Greenville High, Georgiana, and McKenzie football teams all won their respective games. Fort Dale Academy did not play due to corona virus issues on FDA’s part.

The (2-0) Greenville Tigers took the first turn at winning by traveling to the Charles Henderson Trojans on Thursday and walked away with a 21-0 shutout.

The Tiger defense stood tall and defended every threat posed by the Trojan offense, while Greenville’s offense kept hammering away at the Trojan’s wall with hard running, great blocking, and an effective pass game.

Greenville will host the Headland Rams (0-2) this Friday and are favored to win.

The (1-1) Georgiana Panthers shot down the Pleasant Home Eagles at home this past Friday with a 42-13 win.

It was all Georgiana as the Panther’s hustling defense overpowered and their offensive speed outran the Eagles.

The Panthers will host the Florala Wildcats (2-0) this Friday. It will be a tough game for the Panthers.

The McKenzie Tigers hosted Red Level Knights and won 50-12 this past Friday in their season opener.

A strong running game and determined defense was the key to McKenzie’s win.

McKenzie will next travel to face the (2-0) Brantley Bulldogs this Friday night. The Bulldogs are strong this year and the Tigers better play at the top of their game to win.

The FDA Eagles game against Tuscaloosa Academy was cancelled this past Friday. They are in a wait and see position because of the corona virus issues to know if they can resume playing this Friday.

The (0-1) Eagles are supposed to host the (0-3) Clark Prep Gators. It should be a close game.