Michaele Moseley Smith passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

A graveside service was held for Mrs. Smith on Friday, April 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Spring Creek Cemetery in Honoraville with Brother Joe Leverett officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

Mrs. Smith is survived by her loving husband, Michael Smith of Honoraville; daughter, Michaela Boggan of Greenville; and aunt, Maggie Grant of Honoraville.