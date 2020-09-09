Funeral service for Mr. Wayne Boswell, 61, of Greenville, was held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home. Burial followed in Brushey Creek Cemetery with Johnson Funeral Home, Georgiana, directing arrangements.

A Gathering of Family and Friends was held Friday, September 4, at Johnson Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Faye Boswell; children, Cecilia Riggs (John) and Melissa Boswell; grandchildren, Jaxson Riggs; brother, Adam Simmons (Brenda) and sister, Sarah Phillips (Ramsey); mother, Leona Simmons; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Boswell was preceded in death by his father, James Cecil Boswell.

Pallbearers were Ramsey Phillips, Lloyd Shell, Ken Brogden, Josh Foster, Kent Brogden, Carnell Wilson, and David Covan.

Mr. Boswell loved fishing, hunting and cooking out. He loved to tend to his rose garden. He was a truck driver over 25 years. Mr. Boswell also served four years as a United States Marine.

Mr. Boswell was an avid Alabama fan. ROLL TIDE! His grandson was his pride and joy. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be missed.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations towards the funeral service may be made by calling Johnson Funeral Home at (334) 376-2500.