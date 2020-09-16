Funeral Service for Barbara Ellen Bolden, 77, of Evergreen was held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at Johnson Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Smith officiating.

Burial followed at The Garden Cemetery. The family received friends from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Bolden passed away Tuesday in Evergreen.

She is survived by her children, Donna Cantrell (Joshua), David Bolden (Melba), Daniel Bolden (Stephanie), and Douglas Bolden (Sarah); grandchildren, Jacob Cantrell (Jennifer), Alicia Coleman (Brody), Justin Cantrell (Sam), Briana Cantrell, Jonathan Bolden, Samantha Wasden (Steven), Zachary Bolden, Barbara Bolden; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Sean, Kamdyn, Karson, Bently, Angel, Bethany, Callie; siblings, Roy Wiggins, and Margaret Merritt (Leodis); several nieces and nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 45+ years, Charles Robert Bolden; son, Shawn Bolden; her parents, Hubert and Elizabeth Wiggins; and step-father, Howard Wiggins.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan, Zachary, Jacob, Justin, Brody, and Danny.

Mrs. Bolden was a longtime member of The Garden Baptist Church. She was an exceptional gardener who took pride in her garden and was able to make anything grow.

She was a strong, independent woman who was also friendly, wise, and was her family’s life line. She was their doctor and their teacher. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed.