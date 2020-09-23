Dottie Zell Pugh passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020.

A graveside service was held Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 12 p.m. at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Greenville, with Rev. Watson Wasden officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing.

The family received friends Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Pugh is survived by one daughter, Patricia Thomas (Doug) of Greenville; granddaughter, Sherry Morgan of Georgianna; grandson, Seth Thomas (Jenna) of Greenville; two great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, stepson V.J. Pugh (Jan) of Semmes.