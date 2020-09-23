FOOTBALL WRAP-UP Three victors from county

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

After two weeks of coronavirus creating complications for Fort Dale Academy (FDA) Eagles, they finally got to travel to Coosa Valley Academy (CVA) and coasted to an easy win 32-6.

In the first quarter, FDA’s Sam Bloodworth scored on a four-yard run and then followed with a two-yard running touchdown in the second quarter.

The first point after attempt (PAT) failed but the second was good. FDA quarterback Noah Pickens then connected with Lane Cater for a 51-yard scoring pass but the PAT was blocked.

Pickens then scored on a 12-yard run with one minute left in the half. The PAT failed leaving the score 25-0 at half.

Bloodworth scored again in the third quarter on a one-yard run and Cater successfully made the PAT.

CVA managed a score in the third quarter on a 10-yard pass but the PAT failed.

Bloodword had 15 rushes for 140 yards and three touchdowns. Pickens was 4-5 for passing with 113 yards and a touchdown. Cater had three receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown.

FDA, now 1-3, will next travel to Evergreen and face the Sparta Academy Warriors. The 2-2 Warriors are sure to give the Eagles a hard fight.

The Georgiana Panthers hosted the Kinston Bulldogs this past Friday and came back from a first half deficit of 14-12 to a homecoming win 36-26.

The Panthers couldn’t quite get their running/passing attack in full gear in the first half, but in the second Georgiana stepped up their offense and defense.

The 0-3 Red Level Tigers are the Panthers next opponent. Georgiana will travel to face the Tigers but a win is expected.

The Tigers of Samson came to visit the Tigers of McKenzie hoping for a road win but left with a loss 28-14.

The first half of the game was a full of miscues and penalties by both teams and the score was 0-0 when the buzzer sounded.

Both coaches must have set fire to their teams at the half time break. McKenzie scored 22 points in the third quarter while managing to hold Samson to 14.

McKenzie would add another six points in the fourth quarter to make the final score.

McKenzie, now 2-1, will host the 1-3 J. F. Shields Panthers this coming Friday for homecoming. If the Tigers perform to their capability, they should come away with another win.

5A Greenville High School Tigers had a BYE week which may have been fortuitous as they had extra time to prepare for this week’s opponent, the 6A Wetumpka Indians.

The Tigers will travel to face the Indians and it will be the biggest test of the Tigers talents since they played Hillcrest of Evergreen.