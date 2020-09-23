Funeral Service for Mrs. Myrleen Black, 84, of Georgiana was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Johnson Funeral home with Pastor Mike Holcombe officiating.

The family received friends Monday night from 6-8 p.m. at the Funeral home. Mrs. Black passed away Sunday at her home.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Hilburn Black; daughter, Vivian Taylor (Stuart); grandchildren, Erin Brogden and Ryan Taylor (Shae); great-grandchildren, Kaden and Kamden Brogden and Charleigh Grace and Garrett Taylor; and her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her great granddaughter Emmy Griggs Brogden; her parents, Sam and Ruby Morrow; and brother, Thomas Alvin Morrow.

Mrs. Black loved to work outside in the garden and yard and kept a clean house. She enjoyed greeting new customers when she worked at Wal-Mart. She enjoyed caring for animals. She loved spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and will be greatly missed.