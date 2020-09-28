JAMES GANG TO RIDE INTO TOWN

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

After earlier cancelling the Butler County Fair due to coronavirus, the Greenville Kiwanis Club announced last Friday that James Gang Amusements will provide a Midway carnival at the fairground starting Wednesday, September 30.

The carnival will be open every evening at 6 p.m. through Saturday, October 3.

As there is no fair, there will no admission cost but the exhibit hall will be closed.

Armbands for Wednesday and Thursday will cost $15 and for Friday and Saturday armbands will cost $20. Social distancing and masks will be required.

Founded in 1992, James Gang Amusement Inc. is a family ran carnival from Andalusia.

Their website states, “James Gang Amusements is famous for providing great rides, honest games of skill, and extraordinary midway food.

“Whether you visit during the day or night, your experience will be filled with joy, laughter, and fun times.

“Guests enjoy the smell of freshly popped popcorn and hot and ready Polish and Italian sausage ready to be covered by freshly cooked onion and peppers, as well as the sights and sounds of our rides.

“At night James Gangs midway comes to life with thousands of LED lights that can be seen from miles away.”

Kiwanian Richard Branum said, “This is only the second time since 1953 the Butler County Fair had to be cancelled. In 2004 it was cancelled due to Hurricane Ivan.”

Branum also stated proceeds from the Midway group will go to support the Greenville Kiwanis Club’s community funding efforts which include Children’s Hospital Christmas, Butler County Forestry Camp, and county school Key Club organizations.