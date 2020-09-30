FOOTBALL WRAP-UP McKenzie wins big, FDA and GHS fall

BY BRUCE BRANUM / RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

It was Homecoming under the Friday night lights for the 2-1 McKenzie Tigers. The low county cats faced off against the 1-3 Panthers of J.F. Shields and the Tigers pounced and kept pouncing their way to a 50-8 victory.

McKenzie will be away this coming Friday night in conference play against the 0-4 Eagles of Pleasant Home and should bring home another win.

The 5A Greenville High School Tigers lost their game for Homecoming 21-20 against the 2A Mustangs of Isabella High School.

Greenville took the lead first but Isabella answered. Then the Tigers defense managed to tear away the football from Isabella’s quarterback and ran the ball back 95-yards for a touchdown.

It was back and forth until the fourth quarter when the Tigers had an opportunity for a late game score. With just minutes left, Greenville had the ball but could not convert on fourth down and Isabella ran the clock out.

The 4-1 Tigers travel to face the 2-3 Rebels of Rehobeth this Friday for a conference game. It will be another test for the Tigers but a win seems likely.

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles traveled to face the Warriors of Sparta Academy this past Friday night and were beaten soundly 47-12.

All scoring by Sparta was accomplished in the first three quarters, while the Eagles put 12 points on the board in the fourth quarter.

Several FDA players stood out during the game. Sam Bloodworth ran 22 times for 96 yards and a touchdown. He also had nine tackles.

Noah Pickens had 12 rushes for 34 yards and was 7-12 passing for 86 yards and a touchdown. He also had nine tackles.

The 1-4 Eagles travel this Friday to face the 3-2 Hooper Academy Colts in a non-conference game.

The Georgiana Panthers had a BYE week and will travel to face the Red Level Tigers, who are 0-4, in a conference game this Friday. The Panthers should coast to a win.