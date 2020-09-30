Homecoming courts presented at Greenville High School and McKenzie School

Greenville High School’s homecoming court was presented at last Friday night’s football game against Isabella. They also did a virtual presentation for students earlier that day. From left are LaKayla Thigpen (junior maid), Teriyana Fore (senior maid), Ashariyan Jackson (senior made and Homecoming Queen), Tamyra Davidson (senior maid), Angel Wasden (freshman maid), and Tricia Lett (sophomore maid). (Bruce Branum | The Standard)