Graveside Service for Mrs. Jannie Ruth Stoutmire, 91, of Georgiana will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 with Bro. Johnson officiating.

Mrs. Stoutmire passed away at her home on Monday, September 21st.

She is survived by her children, Glenda Stoutmire (Murphy), Connie Stoutmire, and Terry Stoutmire (Gloria); several grandchildren; and several great-great grandchildren; niece, Jennifer Stoutmire; and two great-aunts.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Mr. David J. Stoutmire; daughter, Susan Stoutmire; and brothers, Donald Stoutmire and Johnny Stoutmire; and her parents, James and Katie Reynolds.

She was a member of Macedonia AMF. She started off as a seamstress in Birmingham, worked at Union Camp, and a host of other jobs in Georgiana.

She became a registered nurse at Georgiana Hospital where she was very well known in the community to help and serve as a servant of the lord. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.