Graveside service for Ms. JoAnn Johnson, 76, of McKenzie, was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday September 20, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

The family received friends from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Ms. Johnson passed away Thursday in Florida.

She is survived by her sons, Robby Cherry of Wilson, N.C., Michael James Cherry of Smithfield, N.C. and Christopher Cherry of N.C.; six grandchildren; brothers, Marlin Johnson of Georgia, and Ronald Johnson (Patsy) of Jonesboro, Ga.; sisters, Elaine Baxley (Elmer) of Fayetteville, N.C., and Kathy Gomillion of McKenzie; several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, W.H. and Leontean Johnson of McKenzie; two nephews, Ronnie Johnson and Randy Baxley; and brother-in-law Aaron Gomillion.

Pallbearers were Tommy Bush, Cadyn Cosby, Matthew Bush, Johnathan Bush, Tyler Bush and Bradley Bush.

She was a lifelong member of McKenzie Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and neighbors. She was an avid reader of her Bible. She loved to laugh and loved everyone she met.