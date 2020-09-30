Lonnie Jeff Phelps, 91, a resident of Honoraville, died Friday, September 18, 2020 at Regional Medical Center of Central Alabama.

A memorial service was held Tuesday, September 22, at 11 a.m. at Midway Baptist Church with Reverend Jerry Hogwood officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Phelps was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Phelps; son, Ronald Jeff Phelps; parents, Lonnie and Cora Phelps; sisters, Avonell and Katie Reynolds and brother, Terry K. Phelps. He is survived by several nieces, nephews and other family members.