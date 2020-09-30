On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

The University of Alabama football teams’ record on October 3 is 11-2.

Their first game on October 3 was in 1914. Alabama faced Howard (Sanford) and won 13-0.

In 1925, the Tide crushed Birmingham 50-7. It was the only touchdown given up by Alabama during the regular season.

It was also the first of 17 National Championship teams.

In 1964, Alabama held the Vanderbilt Commodores scoreless in a 24-0 win. Joe Namath scored the last touchdown in the game.

In 2009, Alabama beat the Kentucky Wildcats 38-20. In 2015, the Tide beat the Bulldogs of Georgia 38-10. Alabama won National Championships in both those seasons.

Alabama will be hosting the Texas A&M Aggies this Saturday. Alabama leads the series 10-2.

The Tide won in College Station last year by a score of 47-28.