Rhonda Kaye Callins-Durbin passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. A memorial service will be announced at a later time by family.

Rhonda was preceded in death by James Lloyd Davidson.

Survivors include her husband, Randall Durbin of Greenville; daughters, Shauna Cowles (John) of Montgomery, Lacey Vick (Michael) of Durham, N.C., and Rhiya Daniel of Greenville; mother, Judy Blenton of South Carolina; sister, Jennifer Davidson of Pike Road; brother, Mark Hunter of South Carolina; special friend, William Daniel of Greenville; two grandsons, Dawson Callins of Montgomery, and Liam Wright of Greenville; and grand-daughter, Gracyn Cowles of Montgomery.