Graveside service for Mrs. Effie Lou Phelps Oswald, 86, of Georgiana, were held at 1 p.m. on September 28 at New Home Cemetery in Georgiana with Pastor Donald Smith and Pastor Joey Duncan officiating. Mrs. Oswald passed away at her home on Saturday.

Survivors include her children, Judy Gafford (Stephen), Susan Cook (Stephen), James Oswald (Angie), Larry Oswald, Tony Oswald (Lisa), and Sandra Schofield (Gene); eighteen grandkids and twenty-five great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Francis Adams, Joyce Oswald and Irene Phelps; daughter-in-law, Lana Oswald; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Robert E. Oswald; son, Robert E. Oswald Jr.; grandson, Gene Lee Schofield Jr.; great granddaughter, Maura McCoy; great grandson, Ian Oswald; and daughter-in-law, Rhonda “Kami” Oswald.

Pallbearers were her grandsons.

Mrs. Oswald was an avid gardener. She loved planting and propagating flowers, vegetables, and anything else she could grow. She loved to fish. She enjoyed reading and collecting coins. She was a woman of multiple talents. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and great grandmother and will be missed.