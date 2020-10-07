FOOTBALL WRAP-UP 2 victorious, 2 fall

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

Another crisp evening under the Friday night lights brought a well needed win for the Georgiana Panthers.

A rather hard fought contest resulted in a 16-12 victory over the Tigers of Red Level, bringing the Panthers to 3 – 2 on the season thus far.

However, this Friday night the Panthers will have their hands full hosting the juggernaut that is the undefeated 6-0 powerhouse Brantley Bulldogs.

Brantley has managed to put up a minimum of 49 points against their opponents they faced to include a 62 –2 rout of McKenzie in early September.

The 4-1 Tigers of McKenzie are definitely on the prowl after downing the Pleasant Home eagles 40-7 last Friday night. Their only defeat this season so far was at the hands of Brantley.

McKenzie has an away 1A conference game and head southeast to take on the orange and blue Bulldogs of Kinston. Kinston is 2-4 with their defeats coming against both undefeated Brantley and Florala.

The Greenville Tigers are 3-2 suffered their second loss Friday night down in Dothan against the blue and white Rebels of Rehoboth, 19-16.

The Tigers are looking to redeem themselves this Friday when the cats travel to Ozark for yet another conference game against the 2 –3 Eagles of Carroll High School.

The red and white Eagles are coming off a loss as well, falling to the Wildcats of Enterprise.

Last but not least in 3A AISI, the 1 – 4 Fort Dale Eagles were grounded again when they traveled to Hope Hull in non-conference play against the Colts of Hooper Academy.

Fort Dale got shut out 41 – 0. The Eagles will travel to Monroeville to match up with the Volunteers of Monroe Academy.

The Vols are 3 –3 after coming off a shellacking by Glenwood Academy 49 – 0.