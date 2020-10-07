Graveside service for Jack Frazier Freeman, 81 of Beattyville, Ky. was held at 3 p.m. at Antioch West Baptist Church in Georgiana. The family received friends from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home. Jack passed of cancer in his home on September 23 at 7:30 p.m.

He is survived by his sons, Robert Steven Freeman (Beth Mendheim Freeman) and Jack Frazier Freeman Jr.; grandchildren, Taylor Freeman, Winston Freeman, Madison Freeman, Candice Brook Murphy, Christoph Brett Freeman and Jeffrey Blake Freeman; eight great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn Elizabeth Freeman Hilyer (Earl), Mary Louise Freeman Hilyer (Tommy), and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Charles; parents, Claude Hamilton Freeman and Nellie Adams Freeman; and brothers, Claude Edward Freeman and Carl James Freeman.

Jack was born on September 30, 1938 in Greenville to his parents (father) Claude Hamilton Freeman and (mother) Nellie Adams Freeman.

Marriages: Carrie Furr, Mississippi; Gladys Long, Oklahoma; Tara Krause, Georgia; and Betty Charles, Kentucky.

His education consisted of W.O. Palmer Elementary School, Baldwin Jr. High, Sidney Lanier High School GED, the ARMY, and two years of college.

Jack Served 20 years in the United States Army and retired as a Master Sergeant. He spent several years in Germany, France, Vietnam, Oklahoma, and Hawaii. He then traveled the U.S. doing research for geneology before settling in Beattyville, Ky.

Jack was a decorated veteran serving three tours to Vietnam and later as a Gulf War Advisor. He was awarded with National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one silver star, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Bronze Star Medal with four star oak leaf cluster, Meritorious Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal (6th award), Army Service Ribbon, NCO Professional Development Ribbon “2”, and Overseas Service Ribbon “4”.

Jack was a member of The American Legion, Shriner’s and a Free Mason. He was an active contributor to St. Jude’s Hospital, Easter Seals, Hospitalized Veterans, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Father Flanagan’s Boys Home, Boys Town, Ann Arbor Foundation, and to anyone else who was in need.