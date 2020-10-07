On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Alabama’s record on October 10 is 13-0-1. The first time Alabama played on this date was 1914 and they rolled over Birmingham-Southern 54-0.

In 1953, the Tide beat Tulsa easily 41-13. In 1964, the Tide shutout North Carolina State 21-0.

Joe Namath suffered a knee injury. It was a beginning of a series of knee injuries for him. Steve Sloan took over and led Alabama to victory.

In 1970, Alabama beat Vanderbilt 35-11. Buddy Seay returned second half kickoff for touchdown.

In1981, Southern Miss gave Alabama the only blemish for games played on October 10 with a 13-13 tie.

Walter Lewis fumbled the snap on the one-yard line. A time out, which should not have been called, helped Southern Miss kick a last second field goal.

In 1998, Alabama squeaked by Ole Miss 20-17. It was their first win in overtime.

In 2015, Alabama beat Arkansas 27-14. The Tide trailed 7-3 midway in the third quarter. Jake Coker connected with Calvin Ridley to break open the game.

Next week I will cover Alabama games played on October 17.